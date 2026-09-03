Pumas can go all the way in Currie Cup, says Stonehouse

A barnstorming 52-26 win over the Cheetahs in their final league outing has offered further proof that the Pumas have got what it takes to be crowned Carling Currie Cup Premier Division champions, coach Jimmy Stonehouse says.

The impressive victory in Mbombela in front of their home fans enabled the Pumas to end third on the log and set up a semi-final rematch against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Sunday (kickoff 3.30pm).

In Sunday’s other semifinal, Griquas face the Lions in Kimberley (kickoff 1pm).

A delighted Stonehouse praised his players for bouncing back after a 38-14 defeat against Griquas in their previous outing.

“The players really went out there and made the most of the opportunity,” he said.

“I’m very proud of the way the guys played.

“Our goal is to win the Currie Cup, and we are confident that we can do it.

“The players who came in for injured players performed excellently.

“Flank André Goedhals was incredible; he used the opportunity he got.

“The same goes for replacement hooker Gustav du Rand, and flyhalf Clinton Swart was also incredibly good.