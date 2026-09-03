Elephants chasing third consecutive U21 Shield win in KuGompo City

The table-topping EP Elephants will be looking to inflict more misery on a struggling Border Bulldogs outfit when the teams clash in the SA U21 Shield rugby competition in KuGompo City on Saturday.

While EP are unbeaten after two outings, the Bulldogs have made a sluggish start to their Shield title defence after losses against the Boland Cavaliers and SWD Eagles.

If EP are to pull off a third consecutive win at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane near KuGompo City they will have one foot in the Shield semifinals (kickoff 2pm).

Last week, a vital 38-24 away win over the Boland Kavaliers in Worcester left EP on top of the South Section of the Shield competition.

After kicking off their campaign with a thrilling 29-26 victory over the SWD Eagles in Gqeberha, EP produced another solid display to signal they will be among the favourites to lift silverware in 2026.

EP’s try scorers against Boland were Aiden Els, Lyle Meintjies, Angelo Adams, Xander Wiltshire and Johan van Zyl.

In-form Meintjies successfully converted all EP’s tries and also booted a penalty to help seal victory for his team.