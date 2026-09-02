Human packs down for Boks in bitter scrum feud ahead of Soweto clash

In an effort to de-escalate rising tensions in rugby’s bitter “walking around the corner” war, Springbok scrum guru Daan Human has defended his front row after controversial claims of illegal tactics in the opening two Tests against the All Blacks.

Human’s surprise appearance at a Bok media briefing came a day after head coach Rassie Erasmus lashed out at his All Black counterpart Dave Rennie over the platform he had chosen to criticise SA’s team’s scrum tactics ahead of Saturday’s third Test in Soweto (kickoff 5.10pm).

A fed-up Erasmus says Rennie bypassed official channels by airing his views on SA’s scrumming technique in a media briefing after the Cape Town Test last week.

In an effort to douse the growing flames of discontent between the rival camps, Erasmus sent assistant coach Human to address journalists about the dark arts of scrum warfare.

“It looks like every second guy is becoming a scrum coach now,” Human said.

“It’s always open to the public, and it’s a good thing that they have an opinion. But it’s important for us to focus on what we do and how we do it.”

“It is what it is, let them have their opinions.”

“If you say we’re walking around, then we’ve been walking around for the past six years, ever since I’ve been part of Springbok rugby.