New England boss Fleming says it’s ‘wrong’ to ask Stokes to end retirement

Newly appointed England Test cricket coach Stephen Fleming says it would be wrong to ask former captain Ben Stokes to reverse his international retirement before next year’s Ashes.

Stokes dramatically announced the end of his England career and a four-year spell as Test skipper during a defeat by New Zealand at Trent Bridge in June that condemned his team to a 2-1 series loss.

The 35-year-old has continued playing for his county side Durham and has also signed up for a stint with the Adelaide Strikers in Australia’s Big Bash League.

But Fleming, who met with Stokes soon after arriving in England, played down the prospect of a fairytale return.

“I went up to Durham and spoke to Ben, which was good.

“He’s really happy and seemed to be really at peace with his decision,” Fleming, who previously worked with Stokes at Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, told reporters.

“I’ve worked with Ben quite a bit. We’ve got a really good relationship. He seems really happy and comfortable with what he’s doing.”

Fleming, speaking later to the BBC, insisted he would not ask Stokes to perform a U-turn.

“I respect his decision too much,” he said. “To try to turn that around and question that is wrong.”

Former New Zealand captain Fleming was appointed in July but has only just taken charge after missing England’s recent 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan due to family commitments.

On Saturday, Fleming witnessed England complete a T20 series rout of Sri Lanka in Manchester.

While at Old Trafford, he spoke with predecessor and fellow ex-New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, still in charge of England’s white-ball teams despite being sacked as Test boss.

Fleming said his ambition was to take England from sixth in the rankings back to the summit for the first time since 2012 and improve their woeful record in the World Test Championship.

“I would love to be in charge of the number one Test team in the world,” Fleming said. “There have been some really good moments (for this side) but I think there’s more to give.”

England have never come close to reaching any of the three finals in the history of the WTC and are unlikely to qualify for next year’s showpiece match at the Oval.

“England could do much better than that,” Fleming said.

“If that’s one of the pinnacle trophies in world cricket, why would we not be trying to get it, along with every other marquee event that comes our way?”

Fleming’s relationship with McCullum is hoped to be key to the success of England’s latest split-coaching regime, with the duo not only former teammates but close friends and business partners.

“It’s nice to be in a position to work with him; it’s been a while,” Fleming, at 53, nine years older than McCullum, said.

“It is an advantage that we will be able to talk fairly openly and be robust. We don’t have to spend time getting to know each other as coaches.”