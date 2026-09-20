England thrash Sri Lanka again to return to top of T20 rankings

England returned to the summit of the T20 world rankings with another thumping of Sri Lanka to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in Manchester on Saturday.

The hosts made quick work of an eight-wicket win at Old Trafford, following equally emphatic 119-run and six-wicket successes earlier this week in Southampton and Cardiff respectively.

England’s latest victory was all but assured after Sri Lanka were dismissed for just 124, with two wickets apiece for Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer and Will Jacks.

The home side then cruised to their meagre target in under 10 overs, with Jos Buttler 62 not out after sharing a partnership of 85 with captain Harry Brook as Stephen Fleming, the new England Test coach, looked on.

England now boast a record of 23 wins from their last 26 T20 internationals.

That put them back ahead of world champions India at the top of the T20 standings, with the pair having traded the number one position three times in the past two months.

“Being back at world number one in T20s is an amazing achievement and one everyone should be really proud of,” Brook said.

“Everyone stepped up, especially lads who haven’t played as much.”

Fast bowler Baker, appearing in just his third T20 for England, returned miserly figures of 2-17 in 3.5 overs.

“For Sonny Baker to bowl three overs in the powerplay in two games is an amazing achievement, not going for many runs and taking wickets,” Brook said.

There have been concerns over Brook’s workload given he is a mainstay in all three international formats.

But the 27-year-old, who plundered 170 runs in the series, said: “I want to play as much cricket as I can for England. That is my main priority and why I don’t play franchise cricket.

“We want to be a side when the conditions aren’t in our favour where we are still able to manufacture a win.”

Sri Lanka will hope for an improved performance when they face England in the first of three one-day internationals at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

“A very disappointing series for us with both batting and bowling,” visiting skipper Charith Asalanka said.

“It was an important eye-opener for us of where we stand in T20 cricket compared to the best teams in the world.”