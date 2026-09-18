Lungi Ngidi injury blow hits Proteas

South Africa’s pace-bowling resources have suffered another blow ahead of a demanding month of international cricket after Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

In a statement on Friday morning, Cricket SA said the right-arm quick is nursing a right hamstring injury, making him the third senior fast bowler unavailable for South Africa’s 50-over clashes.

The right-arm quick experienced discomfort during the opening 1st Class Series match between the Momentum Multiply Titans and Hollywoodbets Dolphins last week.

Following scans conducted on Wednesday this week, he will undergo a period of rehabilitation, CSA said, without specifying the length of this period.

Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman were the first casualties to miss the encounters, leaving the Proteas without three front-line options for what will be a stern test against the Aussies in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom from September 24.

The three ODIs will be followed closely by a three-Test series, beginning in Durban on October 9 before heading down the coast for the second and third Tests in Gqeberha and then Cape Town.

The challenge for the South Africans will be managing their bowling resources across a demanding stretch of cricket while at the same time adding fresh faces to the environment.

While his ODI absence is confirmed, a decision on Ngidi’s availability for the red-ball series will be made closer to the start of the red-ball leg of the tour.