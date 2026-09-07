Shukri Conrad welcomes selection headache

Proteas speedster Gerald Coetzee’s return to the ODI setup after almost three years will add another dimension to a South African squad that coach Shukri Conrad believes is developing genuine selection depth ahead of a busy home summer.

Cricket SA on Monday named a 16-man squad for their three-match Dafabet ODI series against Australia later this month, with Temba Bavuma also returning to captain the side and Coetzee included in the 50-over setup for the first time since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Their return strengthens Conrad’s options, with the Proteas coach pleased to see performances across formats giving him more players to choose from rather than leaving him “scraping the barrel”.

“Form is form and confidence is confidence,” Conrad said on Monday.

“These players are capable of playing the other two formats. It’s a really good place to be.

“It makes it a little better to have a lot of options, knowing that in your position you’ve got options rather than scraping the barrel.”

Coetzee’s return is particularly significant after the fast bowler’s last ODI appearance came during the 2023 World Cup.

His inclusion gives SA another pace option as they build towards a demanding home summer.