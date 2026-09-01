Maphaka expects different Zimbabwe challenge

Kwena Maphaka expects Zimbabwe to return with a different approach when the Proteas face them again in the T20 International tri-series in Windhoek on Tuesday (2pm), but he believes SA are well prepared to adapt.

The Proteas comfortably won the first meeting on Saturday, chasing Zimbabwe’s 145-run target with 38 balls to spare after restricting them to 144/8.

It was a commanding response after their opening defeat to Namibia and put them back in contention for the final, with Dewald Brevis smashing an unbeaten 75 off 32 balls and Duan Jansen claiming three wickets.

Maphaka, who returned to the XI against Zimbabwe after missing the opening match, expects the Chevrons to have learnt from that defeat.

“I think we’ve prepared really well,” Maphaka said.

“We’ve prepared for all the sides that you might be, but at the end of the day, if Zim decides to come with a different approach, I think all of our bowlers are versatile enough to combat that.

“And we’ll adapt to the conditions. We’ll adapt to the way that they’re playing.”

Adaptability will be important in Windhoek, where Maphaka said the pitch has been good to bat on, but bowlers can make scoring difficult by using the larger and smaller sides of the ground well.

Tuesday’s match also provides another opportunity for Maphaka to build on the work he put in during the winter after not playing in the IPL.

He said he used the period to “knuckle down and work on my game”, focusing on consistency.

“I think the biggest thing for me was I really wanted my consistency,” Maphaka said.

“I think I was decent in the T20 format, but there was a lot of work to do in the longer format, which [also ended up] helping [me in] T20s.”

His preparation included working with Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha and Allan Donald at the Lions, with the work beginning to translate.

The tri-series is also part of Maphaka’s longer-term journey, with the 2027 World Cup in his sights.

With SA, Zimbabwe and Namibia set to host the tournament, the 20-year-old said being selected would be a massive privilege and massive honour.

Maphaka has already experienced a home U19 World Cup and would relish the opportunity to do so again at senior level.

He has set his sights beyond simply making the squad, however, saying he hopes to be “one of the leaders at the forefront” of SA’s campaign.

“Especially being a home World Cup, to play a home Under-19 World Cup, something that a lot of people haven’t been able to do,” he said.

“I think just that experience, being able to play in front of home crowds, would be really special to do a second time around.”