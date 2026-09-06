EC Karate demonstrates rich potential with strong national championship

For many competitors, the stakes in Kariega were exceptionally high.

As the final KSA ranking tournament of 2026, performances across the weekend will directly inform team selection for the upcoming Commonwealth Karate Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The event also held extra significance for the local karate community, as four Eastern Cape athletes have been selected for the Protea team scheduled to compete at the UFAK African Championships in Algiers, Algeria, from September 6 to 13.

The championship provided a fitting occasion to congratulate and wish the national team well, with attending Protea squad members formally recognised and showcased during the Day 2 opening ceremony.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, an open training session was held the next day for all Elite and Development athletes.