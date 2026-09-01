Bosman ready to pick more fruits of the forest

The race is on for reigning half-marathon champion Lloyd Bosman to go back-to-back at the Madibaz George Forest Run this week.

Bosman, a gold medallist at this year’s Comrades Marathon, headlines a field of hundreds of athletes who will take part across the 21.1km, 10km and 5km at Mandela University’s George Campus on Saturday.

Few in the country are more skilled in the half-marathon than Bosman, who is hoping to win his fourth title in five years.

Though now in his late 30s, he proved age is just a number when he took line honours at the well-known Knysna Forest Marathon in July.

That performance came short on the heels of his seventh-place finish in the Comrades, where his time of 5:28:53 saw him complete the “up run” a mere 12 minutes and some change behind first-time winner George Kusche.

The Nedbank SWD runner bested his closest rival by some three minutes in the Knysna race, showing he had well and truly recovered from what is regarded as one of the world’s toughest ultras.

There is therefore no reason why Bosman will not start his home race as the overwhelming favourite to record what would be a remarkable three-peat.

“It’s always nice coming back to these races, to be around our own people,” he said earlier this week.

Several members of the Pacaltsdorp Running Tribe training group, including 2023 champion Selwyn Matthews, Francois Maquassa and Akeen Wilson, will line up alongside the titleholder next Saturday.

There will be in a new champion in the women’s half-marathon. Last year’s winner, Cherise Carreira, gave birth to her second child nine weeks ago and is therefore out of the running.

The Forest Run has become a marquee event on the Southern Cape calendar. Known as the Forest Half-Marathon before being rebranded in 2023, it has quickly become a favourite among all types of athletes.

The course is noted for its picturesque vistas and natural vegetation and race director Hugo Loubser is expecting “well over 600 participants” to soak in the beauty this year.

All runners who beat the time limit will receive a medal and complimentary beverages from Oasis Water and Coke Mobican.

Podium finishers will pocket prize-money courtesy of the university, vouchers from Sportsmans Warehouse as well as products and vouchers from Plastics for Africa.

The latter will also provide the lucky draw prizes.

The waterpoints will be manned by Fancourt, Hope Church, Top Gear, Sportsmans Warehouse and Sotheby’s with Chain Gang Events responsible for the timing and results.

Off the trodden path, supporters can enjoy delicious fare and java from Nicolo’s Pizzeria and Sugarbird Coffee.

Entry for the feature event is R130 (age 16 and older). The 10km (14 and older) costs R110 and the 5km (nine and older) R50.

Prospective participants can register at Entry Ninja, Sportsmans or Top Gear until 5pm on Wednesday, September 2.

Both Sportsmans and Top Gear will accept late entries at an additional cost of R20 (cash only) on the Thursday and Friday before the race. The former will be open from 1pm to 6pm and the latter from 1pm to 5pm.

No entries will be accepted on race day.

The first event gets under way at 8am. - Full Stop Communications