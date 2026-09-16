Laura Wolvaardt blitz lights up Bulawayo

Laura Wolvaardt produced a breathtaking captain’s knock as the Proteas Women claimed an unassailable 3-0 series lead over Zimbabwe with a comfortable 80-run victory in the third T20I in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Wolvaardt finished unbeaten on a career-best 126 off 62 balls, clubbing 16 fours and four sixes with a strike rate of more than 200 as the visitors posted 200 for one at the Queens Sports Club.

Chasing 201, Zimbabwe’s reply stuttered from the start.

They eventually finished on 120, despite Michelle Mavunga scoring a brisk 41 from 23 balls, including eight fours, and Nyasha Gwanzura notching up 28 from 23 with six fours.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, skipper Wolvaardt reached her half-century off 32 balls before increasing her scoring rate.

She raced to 100 from just 54 deliveries with 15 fours and a six already to her name.

SA made a brisk start of 53/1 in the powerplay, with Miane Smit falling early for eight.

Wolvaardt and Karabo Meso took complete control, with Meso having the best seat in the house as her captain unleashed her full range of shots at the other end, but she was far more than a spectator.

The teenager compiled an unbeaten 50 off 51 balls, including five fours and a six, to register her maiden T20I half-century.

Their second-wicket partnership passed 50 from 37 balls, reached 100 from 74 and eventually swelled to 173 unbeaten runs from 103 deliveries.

Wolvaardt’s innings accounted for nearly two-thirds of SA’s imposing total, while Meso’s composed contribution provided the platform for the captain’s extraordinary late assault.

Zimbabwe’s chase got off to a disastrous start as SA’s bowlers ripped through the top order.

Gwanzura offered resistance before Eliz-Mari Marx removed her in the final over of the powerplay, by which stage Zimbabwe had lost four wickets for 29 runs.

Annerie Dercksen was the chief destroyer, taking three wickets and conceding just five runs in her first two overs.

She struck twice in the fifth over, removing Kelis Ndhlovu and Beloved Biza, before returning to dismiss Loreen Tshuma.

Modester Mupachikwa was the sixth wicket to fall, caught by wicketkeeper-batter Meso off Seshnie Naidu for five to leave the hosts reeling on 35 for six.

Meso was forced to leave the field with an injury shortly after the fall of that wicket, having sustained a suspected groin strain while completing the catch.

Mavunga soldiered on bravely, but Dercksen took two more scalps to complete a superb five-wicket haul.

Dercksen finished with career-best figures of five for 15 from four overs, while Ayanda Hlubi (1/16), Marx (1/24), Naidu (1/25) and Luyanda Nzuza (1/19) all chipped in with dismissals.