Shaun, Wayne Bartholomew, Ian Cairns, Michael Tomson, Mark Richards and friends pretty much invented pro surfing and their epic season of the winter of 1975 in Hawaii is documented in the movie, Busting Down The Door, and the large coffee table book of the same name.

I can’t fault JP on his choice of friends.

JP will be at Palm Desert Wave Pool for the championships to defend his fourth position from last year's final and first position from 2024.

He has a string of second places in the world championships.

Last year, the ocean went a little flat on him, and he did not manage to pick up a second wave and he had to watch his gold slip away.

This year, for the first time ever for this event, there will be no chance of the vagaries of the ocean to produce or not produce waves.

Held in a wave pool, every competitor will have exactly the same share of waves.

It comes down to who has the most steel nerves, the highest concentration, best focus, hunger and highest skill on the day.

Also, the proximity of walls in the tight takeoff zone, fresh chlorinated water affecting usual salt-water buoyancy and crystal-clear clean water, making reading wave faces difficult to read.

I suspect the surfers will be tested across both left and right breaking waves and aggregated for their final result.

This I suspect will suit JP well. He has honed his left-breaking wave skill well at Eastern Beach where he is a well-known faithful local surfer with a history of some good rail grab backhand tube rides.

On his right breaking waves, JP will call on his years of experience from Nahoon Corner, Nahoon Reef and Wet Addiction part 2 and one eighth reef.

A fairly big and powerful chap, JP is not favoured in small weak waves often found at the usual Huntingdon Beach venue but in the wave pool in 3- to 4-foot stronger surf, he should be expected to shine.

In May 2009, JP suffered a horrible hit-and-run motorbike accident which ended in his right leg being amputated below the knee.

Many friends suggested to JP that he should consider wave ski riding, knee board surfing or boogie boarding but he was locked on to remaining a stand-up surfer.

No right foot and no right ankle is a serious debilitation to surf with, but JP has a mind a bit like a steel bear trap.

Once he locks on to an idea, that is pretty much what it is going to be.

Along with local prosthetics manufacturer Roland Toogood, JP designed a prosthetic lower leg that now sees him shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world, wearing green and gold and hoisting our nations flag on the international podium.

While JP does have one world title to his name, it is his fundraising tenacity that impresses this writer most.