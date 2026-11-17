MTN revives bid for Telkom MTN Group has revived its attempt to acquire telecommunications rival Telkom, confirming on Monday that the companies have entered discussions that could result in an offer for Telkom's entire issued share capital.

The proposed transaction is envisaged as a cash acquisition, with Telkom shareholders also having the option of receiving MTN shares. However, the terms remain under negotiation and both companies have stressed that discussions are at an early stage, with no certainty that a deal will be concluded.

A combination would bring together MTN's substantial mobile operations with Telkom's mobile subscriber base, fixed-line infrastructure, fibre network through Openserve and enterprise services. It could significantly reshape South Africa's telecommunications market and create a stronger competitor to Vodacom across mobile and fixed connectivity.

Telkom's infrastructure and fibre footprint are likely to be important attractions for MTN as demand for data and connectivity continues to grow. The potential deal would also offer opportunities to combine network assets and improve infrastructure utilisation.

But the path to a takeover would not be straightforward. Any transaction would face competition scrutiny, particularly around market concentration, network access and the effect on consumers and competing operators. The positions of Telkom's major shareholders, including the state and the Public Investment Corporation, will also be important.

The latest discussions revive negotiations that collapsed in 2022, when MTN withdrew after the parties failed to reach agreement.