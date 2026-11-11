Driving hope through the heart of the Eastern Cape

From the dust-choked tracks of Lubomvini near Willowvale to the hallowed blue gum trees of Mqhekezweni in Mthatha, the SUV Challenge has become more than a spectacle of cars — it is a movement of hope, dignity and homecoming in SA’s rural heartland.

It began quietly in 2017, with five barefoot boys chasing a swirl of dust in Lubomvini.

Their eyes grew as wide as saucers as they trailed a Porsche, a machine totally foreign to their rondavel world.

At the wheel was Siyavuya Mbete, a young man who grew up in that village, shaped by poverty and a stubborn sense that something bigger was possible.

The boys followed Mbete’s Porsche for kilometres, hands outstretched to touch the tyres, shouting, “Bhuti, what is this? Is it yours?”

In their awe, Mbete saw his younger self — hungry, curious and desperate for proof that better was possible.

That moment, a simple homecoming, planted the seed for something far greater — a tradition of returning, giving back and rewriting rural destiny.

Mbete, CEO and founder of the SUV Challenge, is also the founder of the Sivuyile Mbete Foundation, which has been active across the province, donating to the needy and hosting career expos in schools, especially in the deeply rural Eastern Cape.

Since its inception, the foundation has delivered more than 5,000 pairs of shoes, thousands of dignity packs and run more than 30 career expos, making a measurable difference where it matters most.

These efforts matter even more against the backdrop of youth unemployment, service delivery gaps and high dropout rates.

What many see as a fancy convoy is, in fact, a flagship outreach programme launched in 2018 to address geographical isolation by taking services directly to rural areas while showcasing Eastern Cape tourism and heritage.

The SUV Challenge 2026, a four-day convoy from the Wild Coast Sun in Mzamba to KuGompo City, brought together cultural heritage, tourism and road safety, joined by small business development minister Stella Ndabeni and 100 delegates, all travelling at their own cost.

The route ran along the Wild Coast corridor, highlighting the province's breathtaking landscape and infrastructure, and supported numerous outreach programmes, including education and science expos in areas that rarely see outside support.

“The convoy is a vehicle through which assistance, services and opportunities reach communities often located far from essential services," Mbete explained.

"The SUV Challenge seeks to address the challenges of geographical isolation by taking essential services and development opportunities directly to rural communities while showcasing the Eastern Cape’s tourist attractions and rich heritage.

"The participation of traditional leadership, alongside government, faith-based and business partners, reinforced the programme’s role in promoting partnerships, cultural heritage and social cohesion.”

From October 29 until November 1, a convoy comprising 90 SUVs, 100 participants, including entrepreneurs, traditional leaders, artists, digital creators, influencers and journalists, snaked through the Eastern Cape on a more than 600km odyssey of service, story and solidarity.

“This is not a show-off of cars. This is inspiration for young children to study big, dream big and do things that will benefit their communities," Mbete said.

"The SUV Challenge was created as a flagship outreach to break rural isolation, deliver dignity and celebrate Eastern Cape heritage.”

The convoy travelled through Lusikisiki, to the Mtentu Bridge, winding its way via Mqhekezweni, Qunu, Dutywa, and Butterworth — deliberately choosing to meet need where it lives.

The Msikaba and Mtentu bridges, two landmark mega-bridges under construction, costing nearly R6bn, stand as symbols of transformation and hope.

In Mthatha, they gathered for prayers for road safety, youth and the future.

At the Mqhekezweni Great Place, where a young Nelson Mandela once herded cattle under acting King Jongintaba Mtirara, a cow was slaughtered in a traditional welcome.

Mqhekezweni Traditional Council head Nkosikazi Nobulali Mtirara and Prince Phikolomzi Mtirara led guests to beneath the ancient gum trees and through Mandela’s childhood rondavel — a living witness to the community’s history and pain.

Mqhekezweni is not just about heritage, but also about hardship.

In recent years, the village has endured a wave of crime — rape, stock theft, housebreakings and shootings.

The scars run deep. Women sleep in fear, children drop out of school, families are uprooted.

Nobulali’s mother-in-law, Chieftainess Nogcinile Mtirara, 71, was shot and killed in her royal home on October 29 2024, the same night four schoolgirls in the village were raped.

Nobulali, widow of the late Nkosi Zanomthetho Mtirara, reflected on the association with the SUV Challenge and the historic Mqhekezweni Great Place, now a World Heritage Site.

“My husband is the reason the SUV Challenge came to Mqhekezweni," she said.

"He always said development must not pass our Great Place; it must enter it.

"He met Siyavuya and said 'bring those SUVs here'. Even though my husband has passed on, his wish is fulfilled.

"When I saw 90 cars snaking into our village, I cried. I hope this initiative will be a catalyst, inspiring our youth to dream big and move away from crime and realise that education is the key.”

In Mqhekezweni and along the route, children received shoes, uniforms and dignity packs.

Families in Lambasi in Lusikisiki got groceries and blankets. A total of 60 young people became road safety ambassadors.

Traditional leaders like Nkosi Thahle Mkwedini of Lambasi and Nkosi Simangolwandle Jama of KwaKhanyayo, where the Msikaba and Mtentu bridges rise, have seen the SUV Challenge donations uplift their schools and communities.

“This is why this convoy matters," Mkwedini said.

"When 90 SUVs arrive, it shows we are seen. It brings hope that we are not forgotten.

"Road safety is important, but so is social cohesion, fighting gender-based violence, supporting families and guiding boys away from crime.”

For gospel star Betusile Mcinga, who was in the convoy, this is personal.

“My former school in the deep rural village of Willowvale benefitted," he said.

"This initiative is not about cars, but is an inspiration to children and youth.

"My school received a full-fledged computer laboratory.

“We participate to assist the less fortunate and remember where we come from.

"It's a plough-back initiative, and we encourage others to do the same.”

Beyond philanthropy, the SUV Challenge boosts local economies, with more than R90,000 spent at each refuelling stop, and more on accommodation and meals along the route.

Joy filled Mqhekezweni, thanks to performances by Betusile, Mr Vee Sholo, Jaziel Brothers and 047.

Mashweme & Mqwambi, married entrepreneurs and content creators, said: “The SUV Challenge is lighting a fire of hope in our rural communities, showing that unity and giving back can change lives.”

DJ Zintle Mbusi felt being part of this journey was deeply rewarding as they left a legacy of inspiration and opportunity, while Putco Mafani saw it as an opportunity to plant seeds for the future.

"When children see us, they see what is possible,” Mafani said.

Artist Mr Vee Sholo added: “It’s about uplifting the next generation and reminding everyone that greatness starts at home.”

Ntombam Sanitary Towels CEO Babalwa Mbuku donated sanitary pads and equipped girls with leadership and menstrual health education.

Under the gum trees, elders and children danced and sang; for an afternoon, a community battered by violence found joy and belonging.

But perhaps the deepest impact was found in fleeting moments as teenagers observed the cavalcade.

Anelisa Mphahlwa, 17, said: “When I saw cars snaking along our dusty road, I thought it was President [Cyril] Ramaphosa's entourage.

"Then I saw Betusile, Mr Vee Sholo and 047 — people I only see on TV — coming to hug us under the gum trees where Mandela sat.

"They gave us dignity pads and said 'don’t drop out'. I will study big to change my home.”

Siya Qeqe, 16, was inspired by the interaction.

"My favourite radio presenter, Zintle Mbusi, hugged me and said education is key. I got shoes, books, pads, and seedlings which I’ll plant at home.”

Meanwhile, Akhona Mditshwa, 18, explored an SUV and saw an automatic vehicle for the first time.

“Seeing stars [celebrities] in our village, under the tree where Madiba sat, made me believe rural is not a curse, rural is heritage.”

It gave grade 8 pupil Thanduxolo Tofu a burning desire to make a difference.

“I will study hard, have a better job and buy big cars and a big house, and donate to the poor,” Tofu said.

What Mbete saw in the children — their gratitude, their awe at seeing their idols and their determination — reminded him of his own life as a young boy in impoverished Lubomvini.

“From five boys who had never seen a Porsche to 90 SUVs [travelling] over 600km — from church prayers in Mthatha to the rondavel where Mandela slept, to the gum trees where he listened to the village imbizo — we are not driving cars; we are driving hope.

"Let Mqhekezweni be known not for crime, but for stars, dreams and children who will come back.

"That is the gospel we are preaching with this initiative.”

But the journey is far from over.

In the coming weeks, Mbete and his team, through the Siyavuya Mbete Foundation, will visit Lusikisiki to donate school shoes, stationery, uniform items and dignity packs for girls at Mxhume High School in Lambasi.

With a return to Mqhekezweni, bringing more donations and support, elderly and child-headed households receive food parcels and blankets.

“These plans remind everyone that the SUV Challenge is not just a once-off spectacle, but an evolving movement of service, hope and connection," Mbete said.

"For the children who watched the convoy disappear into the horizon, the promise is clear — this story is only just beginning.”

Entrepreneur and content creator Yolanda Mamthembu Zaula said the challenge needed more support and donations.

“The SUV Challenge offers a living example of how homegrown activism and personal return can change rural SA," Zaula said.

"Everyone can play a part through donations, volunteering, or starting similar projects.

"Corporates can give bursaries to improve the lives of needy rural youth. The next chapter of hope is one everyone can help write."



